Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) lands a notable upgrade for the second day in a row with UBS shifting to a Buy rating from Neutral.

The firm assigns a price target of $31 on Harley to rep 13% upside potential and stand above the average Wall Street price target of $27.93.

Wall Street is starting to warm up to HOG due to the strategic initiatives being fired off by CEO Jochen Zeitz. Yesterday, BMO Capital turned bullish.