Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) lands a notable upgrade for the second day in a row with UBS shifting to a Buy rating from Neutral.
The firm assigns a price target of $31 on Harley to rep 13% upside potential and stand above the average Wall Street price target of $27.93.
Wall Street is starting to warm up to HOG due to the strategic initiatives being fired off by CEO Jochen Zeitz. Yesterday, BMO Capital turned bullish.
Shares of Harley are up 2.63% in premarket action to $28.08 after rising 5.56% yesterday.
