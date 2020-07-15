MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) trades higher after announcing that it plans to open the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on July 26. The restart date was pushed back from July 6 due to indoor dining restrictions.

The property will cap capacity at 25% when it reopens.

"Following the governor’s directive to postpone indoor dining, we took a step back to reassess our reopening date to ensure we could give our guests the world-class experience they expect from us, safely," notes Borgata Chief Operating Officer Melonie Johnson.