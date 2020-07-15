Nano cap Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) is up 27% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its announcement that, based on FDA feedback, it has amended the protocol for its planned Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Piclidenoson on top of standard-of-care treatment in hospitalized "moderately ill" COVID-19 patients.

Efficacy measures include clinical and respiratory status at day 29, including the proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure and the proportion of patients discharged without the need for supplemental oxygen.

It expects to file its IND by month-end.