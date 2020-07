Airline stocks are jetting higher in early trading as several vaccine programs are reporting generating positive antibody results in early tests.

While a broadly distributed vaccine isn't expected to be ready until 2021 after advanced trials are conducted, investors are bidding up airline names off the new development.

Premarket airline gainers: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) +8.82% , Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +5.67% , United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +7.55%, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +5.29% , JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +7.05% , Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) +5.55% , Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +6.31% , Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) +3.67% , SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) +8.44% , Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) +5.58% .

