Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) jumps 9% premarket after entering into two worldwide royalty-bearing license agreements with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) for use of its lentiviral stable cell line technology (LV-SCLT) for Orchard’s investigational hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for Wiskott Aldrich syndrome (OTL-103 for WAS) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (OTL-300 for TDT).

Under the licenses, GSK has granted patents and pending patent applications related to its LV-SCLT. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Orchard plans to submit a BLA and marketing authorization application for OTL-103 for WAS in the U.S. and EU, respectively, in 2021.

WAS is an inherited immune disorder that primarily affects males and is characterized by recurrent infections, autoimmunity, eczema and severe bleeding episodes.