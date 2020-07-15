Evercore's (NYSE:EVR) board names Ralph L. Schlosstein and John S. Weinberg co-chairmen of the board and co-CEOs, effectively immediately.

Previously, Schlosstein served as president and CEO and Weinberg served as chairman of the board and executive chairman.

The two will continue to lead the firm with Roger Altman, founder and senior chairman.

"Our board’s decision codifies and formalizes our already strong partnership, and I do not expect it to affect in any way the way we interact with each other or our management of the firm," said Schlosstein of his partnership with Weinberg.