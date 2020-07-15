Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares are 6.7% higher in premarket trade after Helvetic Airways signed a commitment to convert four of their remaining firm orders to larger E195-E2 aircraft.

The original order, for 12 E190-E2s with purchase rights for a further 12, and conversion rights to E195-E2, was announced in September 2018.

Embraer has so far delivered five E190-E2s to Helvetic Airways, and all deliveries of the remaining seven aircraft, including the four E195-E2s, will be completed before the end of 2021.

The remaining firm order for the seven aircraft to be delivered has a value of $480M, based on current list prices. With all the purchase rights being exercised, the deal has a list price of $1.25B.