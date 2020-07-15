First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) reports Q2 production fell 45% from the prior-year quarter but reached a better than expected 3.5M silver equiv. oz., consisting of 1.8M oz.of silver and 15,764 oz. of gold

Q2 production was affected by Mexico's required suspension of all non-essential businesses throughout most of April and May in response to the global pandemic, but the company says its results were better than expected due to a slower ramp down at the San Dimas mine compared to the other mining units.

First Majestic says all operations have returned to near full production rate, but it nevertheless slightly lowers guidance for full-year total production to 21.4M-22.9M silver equiv. oz. from its previous outlook of 21.5M-24M silver equiv. oz., including silver output of 11M-11.7M oz. compared with prior guidance of 11.8M-13.2M oz.

The company sees all-in sustaining costs for the full year at $12.29-$13.45/oz., vs. previous guidance of $13.37-$15.46/oz.

First Majestic also cuts its FY 2020 capital budget to $131.8M, a 23% reduction from previous guidance of $171.5M.