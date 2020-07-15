Argus launches coverage on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) with a Buy rating.

"We expect the company's recent earnings momentum to continue in 2020-2021, with help from aggressive marketing, increased R&D spending, and new product launches. We also expect margins and earnings to benefit from the continued integration of acquired businesses, and believe that rising demand for CHD cleaning products will outweigh increased spending on measures to protect employee health."

The firm says it is looking for mid single-digit revenue growth out of Church & Dwight and 10% earnings growth in both 2020 and 2021.

Argus assigns a price target of $98 CHD vs. the average Wall Street PT of $75.32. Church & Dwight closed yesterday just off its 52-week high of $84.78.