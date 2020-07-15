Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) will host a Virtual Analyst & Investor Event today starting at 8:30 am ET during which it will update on its cardiovascular (CV) pipeline and strategies to build a commercial franchise. Key points:

Results expected in Q4 from a Phase 3 clinical trial, GALACTIC-HF, evaluating omecamtiv mecarbil in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction [collaborating with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)]. Results from previous studies will also be presented.

Cardiac myosin inhibitor CK-3773274: review of Phase 1 data and discussion of development plans for CV diseases associated with hypercontractility. A Phase 2 study, REDWOOD-HCM, in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy has resumed enrollment after being suspended due to the pandemic.

Management will review its commercialization plan for omecamtiv mecarbil including leveraging its corporate partnerships.