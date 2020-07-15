Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari upgrades Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to Outperform from In Line as the bank's slashed dividend and bolstered reserves "help clear the decks on capital & credit uncertainty."

WFC gains 2.4% in premarket trading.

Pending cost-cutting also "bodes well for earnings power," he writes. CEO Charlie Scharf suggests on WFC's call that expense savings will start in H2 2020.

"The battle is likely to be a long one and revenue headwinds remain a lingering factor, but we believe the tide is turning on Wells fundamentals — and at just 0.76x TBV and 9.4x 2021 EPS, the valuation offers a compelling entry point," Pancari writes.

His Outperform rating is more bullish than Quant rating and Wall Street analysts' average rating, which are both Neutral.

WFC's stock performance lags S&P 500 and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the past five years: