Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) surges 44% premarket after signing an agreement with Sterling Pharma USA for US production of WP1122 to support its expanded development efforts in preparation for submitting the FDA request for IND status for WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

WP1122 is a prodrug of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) (has demonstrated the ability to stop the replication of SARS-CoV-2) that, it says, may have therapeutic potential in COVID-19 since 2-DG in its normal state is metabolized too quickly to be effective. WP1122 is only metabolized once it is inside the cell, enabling much higher tissue and organ concentrations of 2-DG.

The IND to be submitted for COVID-19 also supports the necessary work for an IND for WP1122 for the potential treatment of other viral infections or certain cancers.