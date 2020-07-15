The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board cited cockpit mistakes by Atlas Air Worldwide's (NASDAQ:AAWW) first officer and pilot in a February 2019 fatal crash of a cargo plane.

Specifically, the regulatory agency cited the first officer's inappropriate response to an inadvertent activation of the airplane's go-around mode at 6K feet that resulted in his spatial disorientation. That is believed to have led him to place the airplane in a steep dive from which it did not recover.

The NTSB board also stated that the Federal Aviation Administration's failed to create a central database to prevent companies from hiring pilots with bad track records.

Atlas Air CEO John Dietrich says the company has made several important enhancements to its hiring, training, and pilot review procedures since the crash.