The first subject has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, PROPEL 2, evaluating BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ:BBIO) infigratinib (BBP-831) in children with achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder characterized by dwarfism.

The primary efficacy measure is the change from baseline in annualized height velocity up to month 18.

The estimated primary completion date is October 2021.

Achondroplasia is caused by mutations in a gene called FGFR3 which causes the FGFR3 protein to be overly active. Orally available infigratinib is designed to reduce the activity of FGFR3.