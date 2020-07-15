Bank of America upgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to a Neutral rating from Underperform.

"New leadership, greater demand for comfortable apparel and 2H20 basics restocking are potential drivers for the stock. New mask production is an opportunity albeit currently at a lower margin. Still, we expect multiple expansion to be constrained with underlying challenges in the Innerwear segment, uncertain Champion growth over the mid-term exacerbated by brand over-distribution and higher leverage."

BofA lifts FY20-FY21 EPS estimates on Hanesbrands to account for higher sales and lower SG&A expectations. The price objective is pushed up to $14 from $8.50 on a higher EV/EBITDA multiple of 8X. The PO is above the average Wall Street price target of $12.31.