AAL, UAL among premarket gainers

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) +148% on agreement with Dow Jones.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) +53% announces portfolio activity.

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) +52% on announcing United States patent grant for IMP701 antibody.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) +50% as Rio Grande LNG to cut costs by using five trains, not six.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) +45% .

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +39% on advancing piclidenoson in COVID-19.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) +30% on announcing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System Level II Code K1007 in response to the application.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +19% .

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) +19% on Q2 preliminary revenue.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +17% as coronavirus vaccine induces immune response, phase 1 results show.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) +16% .

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) +14% .

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) +12% .

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) +12% .

RTI Surgical Holdings (NASDAQ:RTIX) +11% .

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) +11% .

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) +10% expands access to Annovera

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) +10% on Q1 results.

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) +10% .

Jiayin (NASDAQ:JFIN) +9% .

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) +9% .

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +8% on vaccine developments.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) +8% .

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) +8% .