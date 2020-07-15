Olin (NYSE:OLN) +2.1% pre-market after naming board member Scott Sutton as its new President and CEO effective Sept. 1, succeeding the retiring John Fischer, who will become Executive Chairman.

Sutton has more than 30 years of experience in the chemicals industry, currently as President and CEO of Prince International Corp. after serving as COO at Celanese Corp. during 2017-19.

Fischer joined Olin in 2004, rising through the ranks as CFO in 2005-14 and COO during 2014-16 before becoming President and CEO in 2016 and adding Chairman to his titles in 2017.