Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) completes its previously announced sale of Sovest consumer lending business to Sovcombank for RUB 5.8B ($82M) in cash.

Qiwi will incur a loss on the sale of ~RUB 0.8B, better than its initial estimate of RUB 1.5B because the gross carrying amount of the portfolio as of the date of the valuation event declined vs. the announcement date.

The loss isn't expected to affect group adjusted net profit.

In connection with the transaction, Qiwi assigned claims held against Sovest customers (the portfolio of installment card loans) to Sovcombank with a gross carrying amount of ~RUB 8.2B and net amount of ~RUB 6.9B as well as certain other assets related to Sovest project