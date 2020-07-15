As acquisition of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was not completed on or prior to July 14, Waste Management (NYSE:WM) will now redeem $3B of its 2.950% senior notes due 2024, 3.200% senior notes due 2026, 3.450% senior notes due 2029 and 4.000% senior notes due 2039 as required by the special mandatory redemption provisions of the notes.

The redemption date for the notes is July 20 and the price for each series of the notes is sum equal to 101% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued but unpaid interest.

Shares up +0.5% premarket.

