Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) will collaborate with Merck (NYSE:MRK) on a Phase 2 pilot study evaluating the concomitant use of Tumor Treating Fields and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients in a first-line setting.

Enrollment in the 66-subject trial should launch in H2. The primary endpoint will be objective response rate (ORR). Secondary endpoints include overall survival, progression-free survival, duration of response and disease control rate.

Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing cancer cells to die.