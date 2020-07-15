JPMorgan weighs in on AutoNation's (NYSE:AN) CEO announcement yesterday.

"We view the CEO update announcement as a mixed development on net. While it removes some uncertainty around outgoing CEO Cheryl Miller’s potential return, we are surprised that the company does not have a plan for a suitable replacement for CEO Mike Jackson until 2022," observes analyst Ryan Brinkman.

Looking ahead, Brinkman thinks some big changes could be on the company's radar.

"We could see a situation that could drive a drumbeat for (or combination of) an aggressive move towards an omni-channel/digital strategy, a faster CEO replacement, or merger with another retailer," he notes.

The firm sees AutoNation as attractive on valuation, but keeps a Neutral rating in place amid the pandemic uncertainty. The average rating on Wall Street on AutoNation is Neutral as is the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating.