Ahead of the Q2 earnings report later this month, JMP raises Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) price target from $200 to $243 (9% upside) and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst Patrick Walravens thinks the company "probably had another great quarter," citing customer and industry conversations.

Walravens sees strength in education, retail, and healthcare outweighing weaknesses in ride-share, restaurants, and hospitality.

Twilio is expected to report earnings on July 30. Consensus estimates see revenue of $368.52M and a $0.09 loss per share.