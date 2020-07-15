Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) inks agreements with institutional investors for sale of common shares and warrants to purchase an additional shares of common stock, in a private placement, for gross proceeds of $5.1M (Tranche 1). The combined purchase price is $1.845.

The three-years warrants have an exercise price of $2.58/share.

The investors have the option to invest another $5.1M (Tranche 2) in the form of common shares with 35% warrant coverage at $6.50/share and warrant. The three-year warrants will be exercisable at $9.75/share. They will have to exercise their option within 10 days following the announcement of overall response rate data from the ILLUMINATE-301 study of tilsotolimod in advanced melanoma.

The Company may receive gross proceeds of up to $20M, inclusive of proceeds from the exercise of warrants issuable.

The proceeds will be used for commercialization and development of tilsotolimod and for general corporate purposes.