Weyland Tech (OTCQX:WEYL) has renamed its subsidiary from Push Interactive to Logiq, reflecting the evolution from a direct-to-consumer eCommerce managed services company to a provider of data-driven consumer intelligence.

The platform supports multiple diverse verticals, from green energy and home improvement to Medicare and entertainment, and continually adjusts to the latest market trends and interests, like politics, health insurance and employment.

For Q2, Logiq’s sees revenues climbing 255% Y/Y to $3.6M, driven by a rise in customer activity in June, with revenues up 22% sequentially and is on track to meet or exceed its previous guidance of $13M - $15M in 2020.

Logiq co-founder and CEO, Haig Newton said, “As more companies turn to digital consumer acquisition, we are well positioned to capitalize on this trend and monetize our first-party data at a premium.”

