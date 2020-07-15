Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) says it will open its 100th Chipotlane later this month. The brand's newest drive-thru digital order pick-up lane will be in the Columbus, Ohio area, where the concept was first introduced in 2018.

Of Chipotle'a 19 new restaurants that opened during Q1, 11 featured a Chipotlane. The concept is now present in 32 states.

During Q1, CMG's digital sales increased 80.8% Y/Yto account for 26.3% of all sales. Q2 results are due out on July 22 (consensus estimates).

CMG +1.22% premarket to $1116.45.

Source: Press Release