FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) sees Q2 revenue of ~480.0M vs a consensus of $462.9M.

FLIR says: "The revenue estimate reflects increased demand for thermal cameras used in EST screening in light of COVID-19 and increased volumes for unmanned systems. partially offset by reduced demand in commercial end markets such as maritime and security products as well as delays associated with certain international orders".

The company to release results before market opens on Aug. 06.

Shares +3% premarket.

