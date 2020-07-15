HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) selects Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a key, long-term strategic cloud provider for their digital transformation and new banking services.

Under the multi-year global agreement, HSBC will make AWS available across its businesses, starting with customer-facing applications and application modernization in Global Wealth & Personal Banking.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

In Q1, AWS passed $10B in revenue for the first time, reporting a 33% Y/Y growth to $10.22B. Rival Microsoft reported a 61% Y/Y Azure growth in the same period, which drove the Intelligent Cloud revenue to $12.3B.