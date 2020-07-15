Progressive's (NYSE:PGR) June combined ratio fell to 86.9% from 92.7% a year ago, bringing Q2 combined ratio of 87.7% vs. 90.4%.

Q2 EPS of $3.04 increases from $1.66 in the year-ago quarter.

June net premiums written of $3.20B increased 15% Y/Y; Q2 NPW of $10.1B, up 11% Y/Y.

Net written premiums growth rate reflects higher-than-anticipated new and renewal auto applications, lower policy cancellations than expected, and minimal negative impact from the fiscal calendar timing.

June net premiums earned of $3.02B, up 10% Y/Y; Q2 NPE of $9.65B, up 9% Y/Y.

June 2020 policies in force of 23.8M, up 10% Y/Y.

Continued to see a significant decrease in auto accident frequency due to restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19; that contributed to an 8.2-point Y/Y decline in PGR's loss/LAE ratio for the month.

June loss/LAE ratio was 63.9%.