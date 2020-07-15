Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Taiwan Liposome Company (NASDAQ:TLC) jumps 36% premarket, albeit on less than 3K shares, in reaction to its announcement of a preprint manuscript detailing its strategy to treat COVID-19 with an inhalable version of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

The manuscript describes a nonclinical pharmacokinetics study that compared equivalent doses of inhalable liposomal HCQ to intravenous HCQ (represented oral administration). Inhalation increased exposure ~30-fold and half-life ~2.5-fold in the lungs while showing lower blood and heart exposure, implying a more favorable safety profile.

President George Yeh says, “TLC has long been aware of the advantages of inhalable liposomal formulations in the treatment of infectious and inflammatory lung diseases and we are grateful to have started the development of a potential treatment for COVID-19. We hope that the promising results seen in our animal studies will draw attention from organizations around the world and result in a global and expedited development of inhalable liposome HCQ to deliver a potential treatment that the world needs as quickly as possible.”

The medical community has backed away from the oral formulation of the malaria drug following disappointing results from recent COVID-19 studies that failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit.