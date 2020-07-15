Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reports Q3 Adj. NII in the range of $0.27-$0.29 vs. consensus of $0.28.

GAAP NII in the range of $0.22-$0.24 vs. consensus of $0.05.

As of June 30, the Company estimates it had well over $400M of liquidity in the form of cash, restricted cash, available commitments under its revolving credit facilities, and undrawn SBIC debentures and a GAAP debt-to-equity ratio between 0.85x and 0.88x.

The company plans to release its earnings on August 10.

Shares -1%

Press Release