For enabling convenient payment gateways to consumers, Eros International (NYSE:EROS) +3.3% PM owned Eros Now entered into a strategic partnership with CashKaro.com, India's cashback and coupon site, thereby allowing the latter's users to benefit from a special discount offer on the former's annual subscription.

It will also allow access to Eros Now’s content catalogue to a wider audience across the country.

"The strategic deal with CashKaro further builds excitement amongst movie buffs, original show followers and music lovers to access the best of online entertainment by subscribing to Eros Now," CEO Ali Hussein commented.