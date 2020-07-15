Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) raises $48.3M through the issue of 23.69M shares in its at-the-market common equity offering during the period of March 20 through July 10, 2020.

The company intends to utilise $10.5M of the proceeds to repay a part of its senior secured term loan, on the completion of which lenders have agreed to reduce the interest rate by 200 basis points for a year.

Term loan interest rate will be 5.125% p.a. and the convertible notes interest rate will be 4.0% p.a.

"As of July 14, 2020, our cash-on-hand was ~$79M, which we expect to be further reinforced by the continued momentum and meaningful profitability in our business," said chairman and CEO Carl Grimstad.