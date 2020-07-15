Needham Laura Martin sees Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone, wearables, and services as "brand extension" categories that lock users into Apple's ecosystem longer, driving long-term value.

Martin raises Apple's price target from $350 to $450, a 16% upside.

Services is a key upside driver due to its recurring and high-margin revenue stream, writes Martin.

Martin is also optimistic about the "rising lifetime value (LTV) and falling churn driven by services and ancillary product growth and structural demand for shares by AAPL as they try to buy shares worth approximately $90B of net cash plus $60-80B of annual FCF."

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating and $358.18 average price target.

Apple shares are up 1.5% pre-market to $393.71.

