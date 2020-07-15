The broader market is indicated to storm past a resistance level at the start of trading, which could lead to a further breakout.

The SPDR S&P (SPY, +1.3% ) set to open above $320, a level that’s proved stubborn resistance for more than a month. The ETF is at $322.93 in premarket trading.

They SPY has been bouncing against the $320 level and came close to finishing above it in yesterday’s late rally, only to be rebuffed. It closed at $318.92. But Moderna’s positive vaccine numbers overnight and more optimism on the COVID front this morning put to rest any expectations for a weak start today.

SPY last closed above $320 on June 9 at $320.79, but it took just two days to send shares back down to their low for the month at $300.61. Before it breached the level in June, the SPY hadn’t been in that territory since Feb. 24.

Since mid-June the upward sloping 50-day SMA has provided support for SPY as it has trended towards these levels. But sentiment isn’t all positive.

“Monday morning, prices gapped higher and then continued to move higher into lunch,” Hale Stewart, looking at the 5-day chart, wrote on Seeking Alpha. “But at 2 PM, prices dropped sharply lower on higher volume, wiping out most of the gains from the rally at the end of last week. The only thing that ended the sell-off was the close. (Tuesday), prices moved higher for most of the trading session. (Monday’s) sharp sell-off indicates there is a lot of bearish sentiment lurking out there.”

Sector Watch

The usual recovery stocks are charging higher on the vaccine news, as expected. The SPDR Consumer Discretionary Sector (XLY, +1.3% ) is seeing gains in cruise line and casino stocks. Airlines are also jumping.

Investors should also keep an eye on a small, volatile group of retailers that have been another gauge of reopening sentiment. Gap (GSP, +6.7% ), Kohl’s (KSS, +5.6% ) and Nordstrom (JWN, +4.2% ) are all sharply higher.

SPY YTD