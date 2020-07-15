Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) provides the following update on the development of its COVID-19 Severity Risk Test.

The Company is developing a Polygenic Risk Score (PRS) test for COVID-19, which may enable assessment of clinical risk factors.

GENE has filed a provisional patent for its COVID-19 Severity Risk Test in Australia, entitled, Methods of assessing risk developing a severe response to Coronavirus infection.

Genetic Technologies has commenced ordering its first SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) array panel required to process the polygenic risk test portion of the COVID-19 test from Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Furthermore, the company has confirmed capacity to scale up production for a global-roll out of the COVID-19 test (reagent and SNP panel) with major manufacturers.

The Company's Australian facilities will have the capacity of producing up to 250,000 tests per year. The scale-up of manufacturing will require global distribution partnerships if COVID-19 Severity Risk Test is widely adopted.

GENE is in discussion with the respective regulatory authorities for approval of COVID-19 Severity Risk Test in the U.S. and Australia.