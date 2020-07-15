Gap (NYSE:GPS) trades higher after RBC Capital Markets steps in with an upgrade on the retailer to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform.

Analyst Kate Fitzsimons: "With secular tailwinds at Old Navy and Athleta's backs post-COVID, we see potential for value unlock at the Gap brand, aided by multiple catalysts including a fall 2020 analyst day, the 1H21 Yeezy Gap launch, and productivity stabilization and fixed cost reduction efforts on a smaller fleet to come."

Fitzsimons and team estimate based on the firm's sensitivity analysis that Yeezy Gap could represent between $2 to $5 in the next few years and up to $8 in the blue sky scenario. "With a secular tailwinds for the Old Navy and Athleta brands at their back, on top of the team's own self-help efforts with 70% of the total fleet off-mall, we expect shares are positioned for outperformance," reads the bullish note. RBC's price target on Gap is $18.