Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are poised to open at a new all-time high above $85/share after publishing an expanded data set Tuesday after the close, sending shares up more than 14%.

BofA analysts note the data leaves them with "more questions unanswered" even though they assign a higher probability of success to the vaccine (45% from 25%) and boost their price target on the expectation that shares would trade up on the news. Analysts led by Geoff Meacham expect the "debate to continue" on the effectiveness until the Phase 3 results, which aren't due until the fall given much of the data remains "inconclusive." They see shares already pricing in Phase 3 success.

The news has lifted overall markets, including shares of other vaccine and treatment makers, like Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), and impacted "going out" stocks that rely on the virus abating to succeed, like cruise lines Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Norwegian (NYSE:NCLH), airlines like United (NASDAQ:UAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and casinos like MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM).

Closely followed investor known as andybiotech on twitter highlighted that Moderna's publication provided " 1) No data for the most vulnerable older (>55) population 2) Second dose absolutely necessary 3) Safety profile less than desirable 4) Durability of neutralizing Ab not so encouraging (decline from day 43~57) 5) Very low CD8 T-cell responses", which adds a bit of caution to the news.

JPMorgan analysts were "encouraged" by the data given that 100% of patients developed antibodies, which ultimately raises the odds for a successful outcome. They too stress, that it is "far from a done deal." Analysts led by Cory Kasimov note that the Phase 3 trial is set to be initiated July 27, and given the "powering assumptions," data could come sooner than expected. Phase 2 data is expected in the August/September timeline, they note.

The development is in good company after the Oxford/Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) candidate also showed a strong response this week, helping bullish sentiment.