Fed's Harker lowers economic outlook, wants inflation overshoot

The spike in Covid-19 infections and subsequent slowing or reversing of reopenings has Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker revising his economic outlook downward.

He warns not to expect the July employment report (to be printed in early August) to show the big job gains seen in May and June.

Harker is also worried about an upcoming fiscal cliff as boosted unemployment insurance payments end.

Particularly interesting coming from the normally hawkish-leaning Philadelphia Fed, Harker says he's supportive of letting inflation rise above 2% before any consideration of tighter monetary policy.