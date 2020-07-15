Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) +4.3% pre-market after reporting Scorpio Service Holdings purchased 100K common shares at an average price of $12.83/share.

Also, company president Robert Bugbee bought call options on an aggregate 550K common shares (i.e. 5,500 call option contracts) for $2.1M; of the option contracts, 1,000 contracts have a $15 strike price and a January 2021 expiration, and 4,500 contracts have a $18 strike price and a January 2022 expiration.

Scorpio recently reported estimated average daily time charter equivalent revenue for its vessels for the June quarter: LR2, $47K; LR1, $35.5K; MR, $21.7K; Handymax, $17.5K.