AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCQB:AXIM) announces that it has developed a rapid 10-minute point-of-care blood test for COVID-19 antibodies, branded as NeuCovix, that, it says, measures a specific subpopulation of antibodies that block the binding of the coronavirus to host cell receptors. In other words, the test identifies people who have neutralizing antibodies (the kind that conveys immunity) from those who don't (they may be at risk for reinfection).

The company has initiated the filing of its application seeking the FDA nod on emergency use during the pandemic.