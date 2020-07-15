Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a contract by the County of San Luis Obispo for its regional airport runway rehabilitation project in California.

The company will be responsible for preconstruction design assistance for commercial runway rehabilitation.

The current contract is valued at $50,000 and, if guaranteed maximum price terms are agreed upon, the company will be awarded a separate construction contract for the runway rehabilitation worth approximately $14M.

Preconstruction is scheduled to begin in July 2020 and complete by December 2020. The runway rehabilitation is scheduled for completion in July 2021.

