Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +3.5% and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +2.3% after Cowen upgrades both to Outperform from Market Perform with respective $17 and $27 price target, with the firm anticipating positive updates on cost savings from Q2 earnings reports as the most important drivers of share performance.

Q2 could mark a near-term and potentially cyclical bottom in EBITDA for most oilfield service companies, says Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi, anticipating positive estimate revisions coming out of Q2 reports.

Cowen also upgrades ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) to Outperform on valuation but still considers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) the top pick among oilfield services stocks.

HAL's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral; SLB's average Wall Street rating is Bullish.