BMO Capital keeps an Outperform rating on Kura Sushi (NASDAQ:KRUS) after sizing up the company's earnings report.

The firm sees a heightened focus on liquidity in the near term, but thinks the long-term growth algorithm is intact if the company can effectively manage its liquidity through the duration of the pandemic.

"Our target moves to $17 (15x normalized 2021E adjusted EBITDA) on heightened near- to medium-term liquidity risks (cash burn) as well as California/Texas exposure, though we came away from the quarter noting several positives (off-premise, sales trends upon reopening, break-even commentary)," updates the firm. The average sell-side PT on KRUS is $20.50.