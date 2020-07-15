Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) and its subsidiary 1178991 Canada Inc. announce the launch of tender offer and notification for the offer process for the acquisition and delisting of all outstanding Brazilian Depositary Receipts of Biotoscana Investments S.A.

On July 8, the Company announced that Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the Tender Offer process filed by 1178991 Canada for remaining 48.8% of Grupo Biotoscana.

The auction will take place on August 14. Settlement will be completed within 2 business days following the auction.