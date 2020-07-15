After taking the fight to court, Forescout (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Advent International reach an amended merger agreement for $29/share, a 16% premium to yesterday's close. The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

The roughly $1.43B agreement also settles the legal battle.

Advent has partnered with PE firm Crosspoint Capital Partners as an advisor.

Greg Clark, Crosspoint managing partner and former Symantec CEO, will join Forescout's board. Crosspoint's Nicholas Noviello (former Symantec CFO) will become Forescout's COO.

In February, Forescout said it would be acquired by Advent in a $33/share deal worth $1.9.B.

Advent later backed out and told a court last week that its debt financing was no longer available.

Forescout shares were halted ahead of the news and will resume trading at 9:50 AM.