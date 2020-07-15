Vaccine optimism, bank results drive market higher at open

Stocks are rising to start the day as optimism about progress on a COVID vaccine and solid bank earnings buoyed sentiment.

The S&P is up 1% , the Dow is rising 1.25% and the Nasdaq is rising 0.7% .

The Oxford vaccine candidate, backed by AstraZeneca, shows positive results this morning, adding to Moderna's encouraging numbers after the bell yesterday. Moderna is up 13.5% and AstraZeneca is rising 3.9% .

Goldman Sachs, up 3.9% , reports results that beat expectations handily on record investment banking revenue.

Reopening trade stocks are rallying sharply. Airline, cruise line and casino stocks are all higher.

Energy is a leader again, with crude futures (CL1:COM) up 0.3% . Oil inventories arrive later this morning. API's measure last night showed a drawdown of 8.3M barrels.

Economic data were also bullish. The Empire State Manufacturing Index for July and Industrial Production for June topped forecasts.

Rates are moving higher, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury at 0.65%, up 3.6 basis points.