Main Street may still be struggling amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but booming capital markets and a ripe environment for deal making allowed Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to announce Q2 results far ahead of analyst expectations.

Revenue of $13.3B topped Street estimates by nearly $4B, and was the 2nd-highest quarterly top-line result ever for the bank. Investment banking revenue came in at $2.6B vs. estimates for $2.1B, with record quarterly revenue for both equity and debt underwriting. And FICC income of $4.24B nearly doubled analyst expectations and was the highest quarterly amount in nine years.

Shares initially knee-jerked higher by nearly 5% after the blowout numbers, but have given back some of that mid-morning, now up just 1.6% .

The enthusiastic investor response to the Goldman results stands in contrast to a slew of major bank earnings Tuesday that included JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Citibank (NYSE:C).

While JPMorgan also announced a good quarter, executive commentary about the (lack of) strength in the consumer recovery gave investors pause. JPMorgan and the others also upped their credit-loss reserves in anticipation of a protracted rebound.

The capital markets business not long ago was thought to be in secular decline, with even Goldman buying into that idea by directing an ever-growing amount of its resources toward its Marcus retail banking operation (just yesterday, Goldman announced its first-ever sports endorsement). The pandemic, and the related fallout on the economy and markets, has reversed that thinking for now.

Results still to come this week include Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).