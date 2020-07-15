In its efforts to support independent coffee roasters to bring eco-friendly brews to consumers, NuZee (NUZE) and Golden Ratio, Austin-based startup that roasts gold coffee, entered in a co-packaging agreement.

Under the agreement, NuZee will prepare and custom package Golden Ratio's coffee into single serve tea bag style coffee pouches as it receives orders from Golden Ratio.

Production at NuZee's facility in Vista, California commenced in May 2020.

As per a recent Nielsen survey, 48% of Americans are looking to change their consumption habits to environment friendly. Also, single serve coffee demand is booming.