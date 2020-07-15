Rare earth metals firm MP Materials goes public via Fortress merger

Fortress Value Acquisition (FVAC.U) surges 16% at the open after striking a merger deal with rare-earth metals producer MP Materials, creating a combined company valued at $1.5B.

Current MP Materials owners JHL Capital and QVT Financial will roll 100% of their equity holdings into the combined company.

MP Materials' Mountain Pass site contains one of the richest rare earth deposits in the world, with average ore grade of ~8%, and includes state-of-the-art processing and separation facilities.

The company is expected to deliver more than $100M in estimated revenue and nearly $30M in adjusted EBITDA in 2020.