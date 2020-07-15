Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) for Home includes "a new category of software experiences" and hardware devices for remote work.

The first Zoom for Home device is the DTEN ME, an "all-in-one personal collaboration device."

The $599 DTEN ME includes a 27-inch screen with three wide-angle cameras, eight microphones, and an interface designed for easy access to Zoom, which comes pre-loaded on the device.

Pre-orders start today and the devices will ship next month.

Zoom for Home is also compatible with Zoom Rooms Appliances, including hardware solutions from Neat and Poly.

ZM shares are down 2.9% to $252.50.

Related: Zoom recently launched its hardware as a service push with a Zoom Phone-focused partnership with ServiceNow.